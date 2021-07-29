$6.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $159.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

