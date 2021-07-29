$6.62 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.57 billion to $25.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.59 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.