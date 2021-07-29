63,756 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,817,000.

KINZU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

