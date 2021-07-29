700,000 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

