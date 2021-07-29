78,732 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.17. 80,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,546. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.