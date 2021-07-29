8,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 24.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after buying an additional 1,586,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 149,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

