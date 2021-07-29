8,513 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

