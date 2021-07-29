8,850 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of VRM opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of -20.73. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.