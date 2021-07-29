9,013 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,013 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

WMT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.51. 232,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

