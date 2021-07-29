9,125 Shares in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

