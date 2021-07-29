95,000 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $238,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $20.71 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

