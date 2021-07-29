9,625 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

WHD opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

