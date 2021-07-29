AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $26.16 Average PT from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.62. 6,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

