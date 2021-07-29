ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.04

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 30783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 855,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 18.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 31.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

