AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $8.15. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $535.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

