ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

ACCO traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 6,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,952. The company has a market cap of $847.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.