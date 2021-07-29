Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $168.30

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.30 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 88,588 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £322.67 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

