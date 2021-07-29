ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 0 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACMR opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 0.77.
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
