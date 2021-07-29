Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $14.90 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.