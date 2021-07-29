AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

