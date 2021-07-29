Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Reaches $986,233.41

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $986,233.41 and approximately $18,833.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.