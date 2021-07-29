Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.81.

AMD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

