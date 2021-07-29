Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

