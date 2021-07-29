Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,552,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.