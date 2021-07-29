Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $192.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,837. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

