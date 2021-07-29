Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 165,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,642. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

