Advisor Partners LLC Sells 803 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

EW traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.20. 13,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,685. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

