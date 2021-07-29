Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $101.32. 2,148,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,924,902. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

