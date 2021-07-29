Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 31,854 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 437,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,740,516. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

