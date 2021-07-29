Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 21,205 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,432. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

