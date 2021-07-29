Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

AEGXF opened at $16.11 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.