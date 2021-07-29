Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

