Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

