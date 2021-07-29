Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 78.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 705.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

AMG opened at $155.83 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.21. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

