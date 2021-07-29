Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,454. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

