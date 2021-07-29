Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Affimed were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 431,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $676.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

