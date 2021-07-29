Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 8.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.85. 88,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,217,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 23.3% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

