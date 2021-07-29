Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 222,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

