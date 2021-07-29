Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Down 0.3%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 30,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

