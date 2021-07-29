Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 132929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $32.32 price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of -482.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

