Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

Several brokerages have commented on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.32 price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

