Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

