Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 2.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.83. 11,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 688,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

