Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

