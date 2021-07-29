Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.
NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
