Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.82% from the company’s current price.
NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Alight
