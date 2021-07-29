Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.82% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

