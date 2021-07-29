Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $57.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $679.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $608.73. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.