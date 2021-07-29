Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $775.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.50.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $621.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.73. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

