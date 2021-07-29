Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

