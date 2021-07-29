Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

ALKS stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

