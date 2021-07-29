Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.

Shares of ALGT traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.15.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

